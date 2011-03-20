Tullow and Ugandan government find resolution to disputes
After many months of discussions around tax disputes Tullow Oil, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Uganda.
After many months of discussions around tax disputes, Tullow Oil has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Uganda. This agreement enables Tullow, CNOOC and Total to proceed with the development of Uganda’s oil resources. Read the full article at Daily Monitor
Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every business story on the continent. What you need to know is a collection of important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.