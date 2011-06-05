Transport and logistics firms see potential in Kenyan market
Transport and logistics companies are battling it out for market share in Kenya.
Transport and logistics companies are battling it out for market share in Kenya. Business Daily reports that growing trade volumes have attracted investments from both local and international firms, including Swissport Cargo Services, DHL, Kenya Airways and Aramex. Read the full article at Business Daily.
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