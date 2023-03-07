Training the next generation of African VC investors with Mark Kleyner
In Episode #59 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Mark Kleyner, who is co-founder and programme director of Dream VC, which is an investor accelerator for Africa.
In Episode #59 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Mark Kleyner, who is co-founder and programme director of Dream VC, which is an investor accelerator for Africa. Dream VC offers a community-driven educational platform and remote training programmes on venture capital (VC) and innovation ecosystems throughout the continent.
The podcast covers the following topics:
Kleyner and his team's goal to accelerate the next generation of African investors
Importance of having Africans with the right skills and training to invest in African startups
Current status of education and training for African-focused startup investors
Comparison of skills and knowledge between African venture capitalists and their global counterparts
Advice for individuals with no VC experience who want to pursue a career in VC in Africa
Listen below:
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