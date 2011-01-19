Data published by Socialbakers.com reveals that Africa currently has just over 22 million Facebook users.

Here are Africa’s top 10 countries on Facebook:

1. Egypt Total Facebook users: 4,882,560 Penetration of population: 6.07% Penetration of online population: 28.62%

2. South Africa Total Facebook users: 3,350,640 Penetration of population: 6.82% Penetration of online population: 63.22%

3. Morocco Total Facebook users: 2,642,920 Penetration of population: 8.36% Penetration of online population: 25.31%

4. Nigeria Total Facebook users: 2,508,720 Penetration of population: 1.65% Penetration of online population: 5.70%

5. Tunisia Total Facebook users: 1,970,200 Penetration of population: 18.61% Penetration of online population: 54.73%

6. Algeria Total Facebook users: 1,495,700 Penetration of population: 4.32% Penetration of online population: 31.82%

7. Kenya Total Facebook users: 990,920 Penetration of population: 2.47% Penetration of online population: 24.80%

8. Ghana Total Facebook users: 802,680 Penetration of population: 3.30% Penetration of online population: 61.89%

9. Senegal Total Facebook users: 399,280 Penetration of population: 2.83% Penetration of online population: 43.26%

10. Cameroon Total Facebook users: 275,040 Penetration of population: 1.43% Penetration of online population: 36.67%

Join How we made it in Africa on Facebook

Data source: Socialbakers.com