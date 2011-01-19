Top 10 African countries on Facebook
Data published by Socialbakers.com reveals that Africa currently has just over 22 million Facebook users.
Data published by Socialbakers.com reveals that Africa currently has just over 22 million Facebook users.
Here are Africa’s top 10 countries on Facebook:
1. Egypt Total Facebook users: 4,882,560 Penetration of population: 6.07% Penetration of online population: 28.62%
2. South Africa Total Facebook users: 3,350,640 Penetration of population: 6.82% Penetration of online population: 63.22%
3. Morocco Total Facebook users: 2,642,920 Penetration of population: 8.36% Penetration of online population: 25.31%
4. Nigeria Total Facebook users: 2,508,720 Penetration of population: 1.65% Penetration of online population: 5.70%
5. Tunisia Total Facebook users: 1,970,200 Penetration of population: 18.61% Penetration of online population: 54.73%
6. Algeria Total Facebook users: 1,495,700 Penetration of population: 4.32% Penetration of online population: 31.82%
7. Kenya Total Facebook users: 990,920 Penetration of population: 2.47% Penetration of online population: 24.80%
8. Ghana Total Facebook users: 802,680 Penetration of population: 3.30% Penetration of online population: 61.89%
9. Senegal Total Facebook users: 399,280 Penetration of population: 2.83% Penetration of online population: 43.26%
10. Cameroon Total Facebook users: 275,040 Penetration of population: 1.43% Penetration of online population: 36.67%
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Data source: Socialbakers.com