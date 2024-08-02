In a recent interview with How we made it in Africa, Isaac Marshall, an investor at Africa-focused investment firm TLG Capital, highlighted agri-processing, tourism and marine services as promising sectors in Angola.

1. Agri-processing for local consumption and export

Marshall is bullish on Angola’s agri-processing sector. The country imports a significant volume of goods that could be produced locally. There is also potential to export agricultural produce to neighbouring countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and beyond.

2. Unlocking potential in tourism

He also sees promising opportunities in the tourism industry. Despite the country's diverse attractions – such as beaches, wildlife, and deserts – Marshall noted that Angola has never been recommended to him as a tourist destination. He pointed out the country's relaxed visa policies but stresses the need to develop essential tourism infrastructure.

“The cities are beautiful. The food is incredible … There's safari, there's beach, you have the deserts of Namibe – such a wide variety of landscapes. And there's lots of tourism that happens nearby in Namibia, right? But no one is talking about doing their safari in Angola,” he said, adding that the tourism industry has the potential to generate much-needed dollar-based revenue.

3. Marine services opportunities

Marine services, driven by oil and gas operations and shipping traffic, is another sector that presents numerous opportunities, according to Marshall. He highlighted the potential across the entire marine services ecosystem, from ship repair to catering and food services for vessels.