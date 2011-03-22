Three Nigerian banks to announce recapitalisation deals
Business Day reports that three of the nine Nigerian banks that were rescued in a bailout in 2009 will announce recapitalisation agreements with investors in the next week.
Business Day reports that three of the nine Nigerian banks that were rescued in a bailout in 2009 will announce recapitalisation agreements with investors in the next week. Read the full article at Business Day.
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