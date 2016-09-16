PRESS OFFICE: Broll

Broll Property Group won 13 awards in the Euromoney Real Estate Awards 2016.

Broll together with CBRE was awarded four awards including best overall Advisors and Consultants for Africa. Other Africa awards include best Agency/Letting, Valuation and Research business across the continent.

Furthermore, Broll retained its number one position as Advisors and Consultants in Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa.

Broll Ghana won four awards: Overall Advisors and Consultants, Advisors and Consultants for Agency/Letting and Advisors and Consultants for Valuation and Advisors and Consultants for Research.

Broll Nigeria was named overall Advisors and Consultants, Advisors and Consultants for Agency/Letting and Advisors and Consultants for Research while Broll South Africa was named overall for Advisors and Consultants, Advisors and Consultants for Agency/Letting and Advisors and Consultants for Valuation.

In 2015, Broll Ghana scooped three awards, overall Advisors and Consultants, Advisors and Consultants for Agency/Letting and Advisors and Consultants for Research. Broll Nigeria was named overall Advisors and Consultants, Advisors and Consultants for Agency/Letting and Advisors and Consultants for Research while Broll South Africa was named overall for Advisors and Consultants and Advisors and Consultants for Research.

Meanwhile in 2014, Broll, a CBRE affiliate company was named Real Estate Advisors and Consultants – Overall 1st place in Africa, Real Estate Agency/Letting – 1st place in Africa, Real Estate Valuation – 1st place in Africa and Real Estate Research Services – 1st place in Africa. Read the full story here.

Euromoney, a leading international finance publication, annually surveys the opinions of real estate advisors, developers, investment managers, corporate end-users and banks worldwide to determine the best providers of real estate services. Industry professionals from more than 160 countries participated in this year’s survey.

Group CEO Malcolm Horne comments: “The Euromoney Awards are important because they are an independent measure of how the international market perceives our performance and speaks to the relationships we have built and service we deliver to our clients across Sub-Saharan Africa. “I am proud that our business and staff have received this acknowledgement from a reputable independent source.”

Broll Property Group manages third party property assets of over 40 million square metres across all service lines and plans to further expand its reach during 2016.

With a staff compliment exceeding 2,000 property professionals, Broll continues to embrace the African story and remains positive about the property prospects that Africa holds over the long-term.

“Broll remains committed to investing in its infrastructure and people in a property sector that is rapidly being an activator to grow local economies and create much needed employment in various economies across the continent,” he adds.

About Broll Property Group

Founded in 1975, Broll Property Group is an award-winning and one of Africa´s leading commercial property services companies serving the investor and occupier markets. Broll offices include South Africa, Namibia, Malawi, Zambia, Mozambique, Mauritius, Ivory Coast, Uganda, Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria with operations in over 17 sub-Saharan African countries.

Broll offers services which include auctions and sales, corporate real estate services, facilities management, industrial, investment and office broking, property management, retail leasing and projects, research, shopping centre management, valuation and advisory services, own patented Broll-Online property-management software solution and a property search function with a vast database of properties across South Africa.

Since 2004, Broll has represented CBRE in sub-Saharan Africa and through this affiliation, Broll is able to offer unrivalled global market knowledge to the benefit of clients. For more information, visit www.broll.com

Media Contacts

Denise Mhlanga

Broll Property Group

Communications Officer

Tel: +27 11 441 4274

Cell: +27 78 021 9696

Email: dmhlanga@broll.com

Malcolm Horne

Broll Property Group

Group CEO

Tel: +27 11 441 4043

Email: mhorne@broll.com