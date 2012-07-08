People are often not aware of what a large continent Africa really is. The image below, produced by Kai Krause, shows the massive scale of the continent. At about 30.2 million km2 Africa is larger than the US, China, India and all of Europe combined.

Many analysts and stakeholders have recently highlighted the need for investors not to treat Africa as one country, but as 54 independent markets with great diversity.

"Unlike China, India and Brazil, Africa is not a country: it is a continent of 54 very diverse countries each with its own natural and cultural endowment as well as regulatory environment to be navigated through," says Josphat Mwaura, CEO of KPMG in east Africa.