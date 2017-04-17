According to the recently released AfrAsia Bank Africa 2017 Wealth Report, published by New World Wealth, the continent received about 48,000 multi-millionaire visitors in 2016, up from 43,000 in the previous year. Multimillionaires refer to individuals with net assets of US$10m or more.

Below is a table showing which countries these high net-worth individuals (HNWIs) visited.

According to the report, South Africa received roughly more than three times the number of foreign multimillionaires in 2016 than its closest competitor Morocco. The majority of HNWIs who visited South Africa stayed in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Umhlanga, Durban, Paarl, Franschhoek, Stellenbosch and Kruger Park.

As for the rest of Africa, HNWIs visited cities in north Africa like Marrakech and Casablanca in Morocco, and Cairo and Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt. They also spent time in Nairobi and the Maasai Mara in Kenya; the Serengeti in Tanzania; Livingstone in Zambia; and the Okavango Delta in Botswana. Not surprisingly, gorilla safaris in east Africa were also popular.