The Forbes 2011 Billionaires List was recently released. Topping this year’s ranking of 1,210 billionaires is Mexico’s Carlos Slim Helu. The telecom mogul, who earns 62% of his fortune from America Movil, is now worth US$74 billion and way ahead of his two closest rivals. Bill Gates, No. 2, and Warren Buffett, No. 3, both added a more modest $3 billion to their piles and are now worth $56 billion and $50 billion, respectively.

A number of African business people also made this year’s list, here are the top 10.

1. Aliko Dangote Country of citizenship: Nigeria Net worth: $13.8 billion Source of wealth: Sugar, flour, cement , inherited and growing Marital status: Married Children: 3 Overall position: 51

2. Nicky Oppenheimer & family Country of citizenship: South Africa Net worth: $7 billion Source of wealth: De Beers, inherited Marital Status: Married Children: 1 Overall position: 136

3. Nassef Sawiris Country of citizenship: Egypt Net worth: $5.6 billion Source of wealth: Construction, inherited and growing Overall position: 182

4. Johann Rupert & family Country of citizenship: South Africa Net worth: $4.8 billion Source of wealth: Luxury goods, inherited and growing Marital Status: Married Children: 3 Overall position: 219

5. Naguib Sawiris Country of citizenship: Egypt Net worth: $3.5 billion Source of wealth: Telecom, inherited and growing Marital Status: Married Children: 4 Overall position: 310

6. Patrice Motsepe Country of citizenship: South Africa Net worth: $3.3 billion Source of wealth: Mining, self-made Marital Status: Married Children: 3 Overall position: 336

7. Onsi Sawiris Country of citizenship: Egypt Net worth: $2.9 billion Source of wealth: Construction, self-made Marital status: Married Children: 3 Overall position: 393

8. Mohamed Mansour Country of citizenship: Egypt Net worth: $2 billion Source of wealth: Cotton trading, inherited and growing Marital status: Married Children: 2 Overall position: 595

9. Mike Adenuga Country of citizenship: Nigeria Net worth: $2 billion Source of wealth: Banking, self-made Marital Status: Married Overall position: 595

10.Yasseen Mansour Country of citizenship: Egypt Net worth: $1.8 billion Source of wealth: Diversified, inherited and growing Marital status: Married Children: 4 Overall position: 692