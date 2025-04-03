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At just 41, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, stands as one of the youngest traditional rulers on the African continent yet his reign reflects the gravitas and clarity of a leader far beyond his years. Marking this milestone, he continues to exemplify a new model of leadership rooted in purpose, dignity, and generational vision.

Alongside his wife, Her Majesty Olori Atuwatse III, the couple are custodians of tradition, and architects of a bold new future. Together, they are recasting the role of the monarchy not as relic, but as instrument one that speaks to the aspirations of a modern Africa while remaining deeply rooted in ancestral wisdom.

Their partnership is a masterclass in balance: royal yet relatable, visionary yet grounded, traditional yet unmistakable change agents.

Central to this modern approach is the Olu’s groundbreaking decision to establish the Office of the Olori when he ascended the throne in August 2021.

The Olu of Warri shattered precedent on his coronation day. Where previous Queen Consorts were a silent presence, he commanded that his wife's seat, traditionally placed a step below his, be brought to his side, signaling from the very outset his intention to redefine their partnership as one of equals.

"That moment," Olori Atuwatse III later reflected, "was a powerful symbol. It wasn't just about seating arrangements; it was a declaration. It said, 'We are partners, we are a team, and our work will be done side by side.'"

This formal recognition of the Queen Consort's role has empowered her to leverage her legal acumen and entrepreneurial spirit, creating a dynamic force that drives their shared agenda. The royal couple are demonstrating that traditional institutions can be potent catalysts for positive change in the 21st century.

Their Majesties' philosophy rests on the principle that royal influence must translate into tangible, real-world impact. This is exemplified in their work through the Royal Iwere Foundation (RIF), a vehicle for their philanthropic endeavours. RIF's programmes, which span education, economic empowerment, and environmental sustainability, reflect their commitment to holistic development.

In March, Olori Atuwatse embarked on a diplomatic tour of the United States on behalf of His Majesty, exemplifying this dynamic. Invited by the Georgia African Legislative Caucus, the Queen Consort made history as the first Nigerian royal to address the Georgia State Senate in Atlanta.

Dressed regally and speaking with warmth and wit, she captured the chamber’s attention immediately. “I can imagine the Google searches to verify that this Nigerian queen was legitimate,” she joked, lightening the mood. But her message was earnest and forward-looking.

Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom presenting the Elevate Africa talking drum to Speaker Jon G.Burns of the Georgia House of Representatives while Rep Kim Schofield looks on.

She spoke about Elevate Africa, the initiative she and the Olu of Warri launched to connect African innovators with global networks. “Last month, we inaugurated our 2025 Elevate Africa Fellows, seventeen remarkable fellows from 13 different African countries,” she announced proudly on the Senate floor, highlighting how their work ranges from revolutionising farming to pioneering AI-driven healthcare.

Each example underscored the central point: African solutions have global relevance.

During her Atlanta visit, Olori Atuwatse III also met with city and county leaders, strengthening ties with a region home to a large African diaspora. Fulton County officials welcomed her as a sister-city ambassador, exploring partnerships in education and cultural exchange.

She paid respects at The King Center touring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s memorial. This stop was symbolic, connecting the civil rights struggles in America with ongoing efforts for equity and justice in Africa.

At an evening gala dinner in College Park, hosted in her honour, the Queen Consort addressed guests ranging from African expatriate professionals to Georgia state representatives. She spoke of building bridges across the Atlantic, noting that Atlanta and Warri, though continents apart, share a “common dream of lifting up our people.” State Rep. Kim Schofield, who helped organise the visit, lauded the Olori for “reinforcing the shared vision of uplifting communities across the African diaspora”.

The Queen Consort used every opportunity in Atlanta to emphasise mutual respect and opportunity. “We’re building alliances, not just connections,” she said in a television interview, reinforcing that her visit was only a beginning.

These cross-continental engagements have elevated her profile as a royal who can navigate geopolitical landscapes as comfortably as cultural ones. For many in the audience, it was inspiring to see an African queen advocating policy, investment, and collaboration in settings where African traditional leaders are rarely seen.

Elevate Africa Fellowship: Investing in Future Leaders

The couple has launched the Elevate Africa Fellowship – a bold programme designed to nurture mid-career African talent.

The inaugural cohort, unveiled in March 2025, consists of 17 fellows from over a dozen African countries (from Ghana to Zambia), selected out of 3,447 applicants.

These fellows are engineers, doctors, agripreneurs, tech entrepreneurs each already making waves in their sector, with Elevate Africa offering them a royal-backed springboard.

The fellows include a Kenyan climate storyteller turning science into action, a Nigerian doctor digitising rural healthcare, a Senegalese innovator merging art and climate activism.

During the Nigerian leg of their tour, the fellows met with key leaders and institutions across Abuja and Lagos, including former Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo; The Sahara Group; Providus Banking Group and the Gotni Leadership Institute.

Their journey culminated in Warri Kingdom, where His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III hosted a royal banquet in their honour. It was a moment of cultural depth and strategic affirmation, as the fellows experienced the leadership philosophy at the heart of the movement.

The 2025 Elevate Africa fellows and the Inaugural CEO of Elevate Africa, Daniel Ikuenobe with the Olu of Warri and Olori Atuwatse III in the Olu’s Palace.

By investing in human capital at scale, Olori Atuwatse III and the Olu are positioning their kingdom and Nigeria as catalysts for African innovation.

The fellowship is an extension of their philosophy that traditional authority must have modern utility and the Olu often speaks of “monarchy with a mandate for development,”

For Olori Atuwatse III, Elevate Africa is deeply personal. “We have poured energy, strategy, and an unrelenting will into bringing the Elevate Africa Fellows on board,” she said at the fellowship’s launch. “We see this as a bet on the future of Africa”.

Legacy and Leadership for a New Africa

In March 2025, Olori Atuwatse III contributed a powerful chapter to the anthology Her Story: Taking Root, Sparking Change, titled "Modern African Woman: Helping Women Find Their Voice Across Africa". Her work was recognised at the inaugural HerStory Awards Africa, where she received two prestigious honours: the Champion of Girl-Child Education Award and the HerStory Global Impact Award.

Their approach to leadership transcends traditional boundaries. They recognise that ancient institutions must adapt to remain relevant.

The Olu’s vision, coupled with the Olori’s drive, has transformed their royal household into a hub for innovation and progress, with their impact resonating across the continent and beyond, inspiring a new generation of leaders and driving positive change.