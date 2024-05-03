The Nigerian investor behind some of Africa’s biggest deals
An interview with Tope Lawani, the co-founder and managing partner of Helios Investment Partners, an Africa-focused private equity firm.
Interview with Tope Lawani
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING PARTNER, HELIOS INVESTMENT PARTNERS
Lives in: United Kingdom
Nigerian-born investor Tope Lawani is the co-founder and managing partner of Helios Investment Partners, an Africa-focused private equity firm.
The article covers the following topics:
The founding and evolution of Helios Investment Partners
Making money in the telecom towers and fuel station industries
Challenges in selling hyperlocal companies
Strategies for hiring the best talent
The impact of hierarchy on entrepreneurialism
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