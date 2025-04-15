Maxwell Kalu

Interview with Maxwell Kalu

FOUNDER, AFRICAN WARRIORS FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP

Maxwell Kalu describes his business as “Africa’s UFC”, referencing the multi-billion dollar American mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion company, the Ultimate Fighting Championship. But the African Warriors Fighting Championship (AWFC), which he founded, is not a replica – it is rooted in something uniquely Nigerian.

AWFC organises and promotes Dambe fights, a traditional boxing style that originated in northern Nigeria. The centuries-old sport draws inspiration from traditional spear and shield warfare. Fighters use one hand, wrapped in rope, to strike, while the other is reserved for defence. Kicks, often with fierce intensity, are also a key part of the combat style.