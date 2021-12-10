PRESS OFFICE

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a pan-African multilateral financial institution established in 1993, for the purpose of financing and promoting intra and extra African trade. “The Bank” is currently hiring the below positions. All positions are based at “The Bank’s” Headquarters (HQ) in Cairo, Egypt unless otherwise stated on the job description. To view further information, please visit their website: www.afreximbank.com.

To apply for the below vacancies, please visit: https://www.caglobalint.com/jobs?search=Afreximbank

Manager, Compliance (West & Central Africa) – Yaoundé, Cameroon

Manager, Compliance (Eastern & Southern Africa) – Zimbabwe / Uganda

To apply, contact Fabio at FDASILVAFARIA@CAGLOBALINT.COM

Manager, Research & Statistics (Financial Modelling)

To apply, contact Fabio at FDASILVAFARIA@CAGLOBALINT.COM

Manager, Export Development (SME's)

Manager, Export Development (Export Services)

To apply, contact Shearidan at SRABSCH@CAGLOBALINT.COM

Manager, Internal Audit (Middle Office)

Manager, Internal Audit (Market & Liquidity Risk)

To apply, contact Scott at SFRASER@CAGLOBALINT.COM

Manager, Project Preparation Unit (Anglophone)

To apply, contact Lise at LKOTZE@CAGLOBALINT.COM

Manager, HR Business Partnering OOTP & FABS

To apply, contact Leroy at LGONA@CAGLOBALINT.COM

Assistant Manager, Finance (ECL)

Associate, Financial Accounting (Shared Services – JPP)

To apply, contact Scott at SFRASER@CAGLOBALINT.COM

Assistant Manager, Banking Operations (Trade Services)

To apply, contact Shearidan at SRABSCH@CAGLOBALINT.COM

Assistant Manager, Financial Accounting-IFRs Compliance & Bond Issues

To apply, contact Scott at SFRASER@CAGLOBALINT.COM

Assistant Manager, Finance (Budgeting & Management Accounting)

To apply, contact Lise at LKOTZE@CAGLOBALINT.COM

Associate, Communications & Events (Media Relations - JPP)

To apply, contact Leroy at LGONA@CAGLOBALINT.COM

Associate, Treasury & Markets (TMO Analytics & Reconciliations-JPP)

To apply, contact Lise at LKOTZE@CAGLOBALINT.COM

Associate, IATI (Trade & Corporate Finance - JPP)

To apply, contact Shearidan at SRABSCH@CAGLOBALINT.COM

Senior Manager, Intra African Trade Initiative (Trade Fair & Exhibitions)

To apply, contact Lise at LKOTZE@CAGLOBALINT.COM

Manager, Research & International Cooperation (Trade Economics)

To apply, contact Fabio at FDASILVAFARIA@CAGLOBALINT.COM

Manager Research & International Cooperation (Commodity Research)

To apply, contact Lise at LKOTZE@CAGLOBALINT.COM

Manager, Treasury & Markets (Africa Resource Mobilisation)

To apply, contact Lise at LKOTZE@CAGLOBALINT.COM

Manager, Trade Finance (Supply Chain Finance)

To apply, contact Scott at SFRASER@CAGLOBALINT.COM

Manager, PABF Project & Asset Based Finance (Extractives)

Associate JPP, PABF (Trade Enabling Infrastructure (TEI) and Asset-Based Finance)

Associate JPP, PABF (Large Manufacturing and Extractives)

To apply, contact Lise at LKOTZE@CAGLOBALINT.COM

Manager, Client Relations (East Africa) – Kampala, Uganda

Manager, Client Relations (North Africa)

To apply, contact Lise at LKOTZE@CAGLOBALINT.COM

Assistant Manager, Risk Management (Operational & Information Risk)

To apply, contact Fabio at FDASILVAFARIA@CAGLOBALINT.COM

Assistant Manager, Finance (Capital Mgt., Basel Compliance & Credit Rating)

To apply, contact Scott at SFRASER@CAGLOBALINT.COM

Assistant Manager, HR (Learning & Performance-Performance & Analytics)

To apply, contact Lise at LKOTZE@CAGLOBALINT.COM

Associate Research, OOTP – (JPP)

To apply, contact Fabio at FDASILVAFARIA@CAGLOBALINT.COM

Associate, Research & Statistics (Economic Modelling) (JPP)

To apply, contact Fabio at FDASILVAFARIA@CAGLOBALINT.COM

Associate, Project Preparation Unit (JPP)

To apply, contact Shearidan at SRABSCH@CAGLOBALINT.COM

CA Global has been retained to search and select the final shortlists for these positions. To apply, please visit our website https://www.caglobalint.com/jobs?search=Afreximbank or for more information contact Bryan Le Roux, Director at CA Global Headhunters on +27 (0) 216599200. All closing dates have been outlined on the job descriptions.