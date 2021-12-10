The latest Afreximbank vacancies
The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a pan-African multilateral financial institution established in 1993, for the purpose of financing and promoting intra and extra African trade
PRESS OFFICE
The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a pan-African multilateral financial institution established in 1993, for the purpose of financing and promoting intra and extra African trade. “The Bank” is currently hiring the below positions. All positions are based at “The Bank’s” Headquarters (HQ) in Cairo, Egypt unless otherwise stated on the job description. To view further information, please visit their website: www.afreximbank.com.
To apply for the below vacancies, please visit: https://www.caglobalint.com/jobs?search=Afreximbank
Manager, Compliance (West & Central Africa) – Yaoundé, Cameroon
Manager, Compliance (Eastern & Southern Africa) – Zimbabwe / Uganda
To apply, contact Fabio at FDASILVAFARIA@CAGLOBALINT.COM
Manager, Research & Statistics (Financial Modelling)
To apply, contact Fabio at FDASILVAFARIA@CAGLOBALINT.COM
Manager, Export Development (SME's)
Manager, Export Development (Export Services)
To apply, contact Shearidan at SRABSCH@CAGLOBALINT.COM
Manager, Internal Audit (Middle Office)
Manager, Internal Audit (Market & Liquidity Risk)
To apply, contact Scott at SFRASER@CAGLOBALINT.COM
Manager, Project Preparation Unit (Anglophone)
To apply, contact Lise at LKOTZE@CAGLOBALINT.COM
Manager, HR Business Partnering OOTP & FABS
To apply, contact Leroy at LGONA@CAGLOBALINT.COM
Assistant Manager, Finance (ECL)
Associate, Financial Accounting (Shared Services – JPP)
To apply, contact Scott at SFRASER@CAGLOBALINT.COM
Assistant Manager, Banking Operations (Trade Services)
To apply, contact Shearidan at SRABSCH@CAGLOBALINT.COM
Assistant Manager, Financial Accounting-IFRs Compliance & Bond Issues
To apply, contact Scott at SFRASER@CAGLOBALINT.COM
Assistant Manager, Finance (Budgeting & Management Accounting)
To apply, contact Lise at LKOTZE@CAGLOBALINT.COM
Associate, Communications & Events (Media Relations - JPP)
To apply, contact Leroy at LGONA@CAGLOBALINT.COM
Associate, Treasury & Markets (TMO Analytics & Reconciliations-JPP)
To apply, contact Lise at LKOTZE@CAGLOBALINT.COM
Associate, IATI (Trade & Corporate Finance - JPP)
To apply, contact Shearidan at SRABSCH@CAGLOBALINT.COM
Senior Manager, Intra African Trade Initiative (Trade Fair & Exhibitions)
To apply, contact Lise at LKOTZE@CAGLOBALINT.COM
Manager, Research & International Cooperation (Trade Economics)
To apply, contact Fabio at FDASILVAFARIA@CAGLOBALINT.COM
Manager Research & International Cooperation (Commodity Research)
To apply, contact Lise at LKOTZE@CAGLOBALINT.COM
Manager, Treasury & Markets (Africa Resource Mobilisation)
To apply, contact Lise at LKOTZE@CAGLOBALINT.COM
Manager, Trade Finance (Supply Chain Finance)
To apply, contact Scott at SFRASER@CAGLOBALINT.COM
Manager, PABF Project & Asset Based Finance (Extractives)
Associate JPP, PABF (Trade Enabling Infrastructure (TEI) and Asset-Based Finance)
Associate JPP, PABF (Large Manufacturing and Extractives)
To apply, contact Lise at LKOTZE@CAGLOBALINT.COM
Manager, Client Relations (East Africa) – Kampala, Uganda
Manager, Client Relations (North Africa)
To apply, contact Lise at LKOTZE@CAGLOBALINT.COM
Assistant Manager, Risk Management (Operational & Information Risk)
To apply, contact Fabio at FDASILVAFARIA@CAGLOBALINT.COM
Assistant Manager, Finance (Capital Mgt., Basel Compliance & Credit Rating)
To apply, contact Scott at SFRASER@CAGLOBALINT.COM
Assistant Manager, HR (Learning & Performance-Performance & Analytics)
To apply, contact Lise at LKOTZE@CAGLOBALINT.COM
Associate Research, OOTP – (JPP)
To apply, contact Fabio at FDASILVAFARIA@CAGLOBALINT.COM
Associate, Research & Statistics (Economic Modelling) (JPP)
To apply, contact Fabio at FDASILVAFARIA@CAGLOBALINT.COM
Associate, Project Preparation Unit (JPP)
To apply, contact Shearidan at SRABSCH@CAGLOBALINT.COM
CA Global has been retained to search and select the final shortlists for these positions. To apply, please visit our website https://www.caglobalint.com/jobs?search=Afreximbank or for more information contact Bryan Le Roux, Director at CA Global Headhunters on +27 (0) 216599200. All closing dates have been outlined on the job descriptions.