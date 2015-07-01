PRESS OFFICE: ICB 2015 Forum

The forum for investments in the Congo introduced to the press and to key decision makers in the Congolese economy.

Some 300 people gathered in Brazzaville on 18 June for the opening press conference of the ICB 2015 Forum – Invest in Congo Brazzaville. The purpose of the press conference was to officially introduce the ICB 2015 Forum, which will take place from 19 to 21 November at the Palais des Congrès in Brazzaville, under the very high patronage of His Excellency Denis Sassou N’Guesso, President of the Republic of the Congo. Many key stakeholders in the economic development of the Congo – including ministerial officials, investors, leading decision makers and journalists – were there to mark the official launch of the event. The ICB 2015 Forum is directly in line with the Congo's economic diversification strategy, introduced as part of the 2012-2016 National Development Plan (NDP). It is an important event for promoting investment opportunities in the Congo to industrial and financial partners from Africa and all over the world. At the press conference, Isidore Mvouba, Minister of State for Industrial Development and the Promotion of the Private Sector, said: “The Congo is firmly determined to meet the challenges ahead and to transform its comparative advantages into competitive advantages. Now that our battle for basic infrastructures is over, the industrialisation of the country can properly begin. The ICB 2015 Forum is a felicitous initiative to help the Congo turn from a primary producer into a producer of manufactured goods.” “The ICB 2015 Forum is intended to be a springboard for growth and opportunity. It reflects the economic diversification strategy set out in the NDP. Through the forum, we hope to underline the economic potential of Congo by showcasing the seven promising industries. The various formats on offer – including themed conferences and workshops, networking sessions and exhibitions – will foster discussions and meetings, and hence promote investment, partnerships and, above all, job creation,” explained Florian Serfaty, Director of the ICB 2015 Forum and Business Development Director at Groupe Jeune Afrique. 800 delegates, exhibitors, expert speakers, investors and top decision makers will be meeting in Brazzaville to explore and debate the country's economic potential, as well as the numerous investment opportunities across its most promising industries. Interested companies may register and receive regular information via the following website www.icb2015.com Press contact: Abdoul MAÏGA – +33 1 44 30 18 18 – a.maiga@icb2015.com Social media: Twitter: @ICB_2015 #ICB2015 LinkedIn: Investir au Congo (Brazzaville)