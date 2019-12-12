The Flip is an editorial-style podcast exploring more contextually relevant insights from entrepreneurs and investors changing the status quo in Africa. Produced and hosted by Justin Norman.

Episode 4: Reaching the masses – a conversation on distribution

In nuanced and fragmented environments, how are startups in African markets getting their products and services in the hands of their customers at the last mile? In this episode, we speak to Maxime Bayen of GreenTech Capital Partners, Keith Davies, ex-CFO of Zoona, Katlego Maphai of Yoco, Abolore Salami of Riby, and Antonio Bruni of Picup.

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