The Flip is an editorial-style podcast exploring more contextually relevant insights from entrepreneurs and investors changing the status quo in Africa. Produced and hosted by Justin Norman.

Season 2, Episode 10: Smart people should build things – on recruiting and the global competition for top talent

The very nature of a high-growth startup means that the company is always growing and hiring at a rapid rate. And for African startups, in particular, the talent question is even more acute, given the general challenges of sourcing for select roles, as well as the difficulty in competing for talent with other startups, multinationals, and companies elsewhere in the world.

In this episode – the final episode of season two 😢 – we unpack the talent and recruiting situation for venture-backed startups and growth-stage companies.

We hear from Ijeoma Oyeyinka – head, human resources at Helium Health; Mansi Babyloni – global head of people strategy at Flutterwave; Toun Tunde-Anjous – founder and CEO of The People Practice; Charles Sekwalor – founder and CEO of Movemeback; and Aaron Fu, a co-founder of Venture for Africa.

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