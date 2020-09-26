The Flip is an editorial-style podcast exploring more contextually relevant insights from entrepreneurs and investors changing the status quo in Africa. Produced and hosted by Justin Norman.

Season 2, Episode 9: Much ado about the media

In this episode, we explore and unpack the relationship between the tech ecosystem and the media. We’ll seek answers to questions such as – what roles do media publications play in the ecosystem? How does this differ between international and local publications? What are the key considerations for the media in doing this work, particularly from a talent and business model perspective? What about companies creating their own content – what is their motivation and what can be learned? And, why is there seemingly a contentious relationship between African tech and the media?

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