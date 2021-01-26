The Flip is an editorial-style podcast exploring more contextually relevant insights from entrepreneurs and investors changing the status quo in Africa. Produced and hosted by Justin Norman.

Insurance-as-a-service with Lami's Jihan Abass

In this episode, we speak to Jihan Abass, the founder and CEO of Lami, an insurance-as-a-service startup based in Nairobi, Kenya. Lami’s platform enables insurers, banks, and other partners to offer digital and flexible insurance to African consumers.

We'll explore Lami's endeavour to get more African consumers insured, what insurance-as-a-service looks like in practice, the startup's strategy to leverage their consumer app to sell to more B2B customers, and more.

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Thank you to MFS Africa for their sponsorship of this series of conversational episodes. MFS Africa’s competition is with cash, and throughout this series we’ll feature other startups and entrepreneurs who are digitising, better organising, and aggregating analog and fragmented industries.