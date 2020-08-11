The Flip is an editorial-style podcast exploring more contextually relevant insights from entrepreneurs and investors changing the status quo in Africa. Produced and hosted by Justin Norman.

Season 2, Episode 2: Global ambition – lessons from tech expansion

We've had prior discussions on Africa's market size (S1E5) and on Africa-focused investors' pursuit of scale (S1E7). Both topics ultimately lead to the same place for startups: geographic expansion. What are the considerations and implications?

In this episode, we hear from Keith Davies – former CFO of Zoona, Wiza Jalakasi – head of global BD and strategy at Hover, Tayo Oviosu – founder and group CEO of Paga, Victor Basta – managing partner of Magister Advisors, Osarumen Osamuyi – founder and author of The Subtext, and as always, a reflective conversation with The Flip's EP Sayo Folawiyo.

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