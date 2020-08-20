The Flip is an editorial-style podcast exploring more contextually relevant insights from entrepreneurs and investors changing the status quo in Africa. Produced and hosted by Justin Norman.

Season 2, Episode 4: From idea to exit – a startup fundraising journey

We – the ecosystem – like to talk a lot about exits. And about how we need to see more exits. So I went on a hypothetical fundraising journey, to get perspective from investors at every level of the funding value chain about how they value startups, make investment decisions, and where they think the exits are going to come from.

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