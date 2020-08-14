The Flip is an editorial-style podcast exploring more contextually relevant insights from entrepreneurs and investors changing the status quo in Africa. Produced and hosted by Justin Norman.

Season 2, Episode 3: Finding fit – opportunities in the Global South

This year, Nigerian fintech companies Paga and Migo are expanding to Mexico and Brazil, respectively. Another Nigerian startup, Gokada, was launched by an entrepreneur who built a successful ride-hailing company in Bangladesh, where there was a similar set of market conditions. In this episode, we explore the similarities – and the opportunities – between emerging markets across the Global South.

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