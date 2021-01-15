The Flip is an editorial-style podcast exploring more contextually relevant insights from entrepreneurs and investors changing the status quo in Africa. Produced and hosted by Justin Norman.

Digitising healthcare with Helium Health’s Goke Olubusi

Our exploration of the entrepreneurs and startups digitising analog and fragmented industries takes us to Nigeria, for a conversation with Helium Health’s co-founder and CEO Goke Olubusi. Helium’s electronic medical records are providing the digital infrastructure for healthcare sectors across Africa, enabling a variety of stakeholders to make data-driven decisions.

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Thank you to MFS Africa for their sponsorship of this series of conversational episodes. MFS Africa’s competition is with cash, and throughout this series we’ll feature other startups and entrepreneurs who are digitising, better organising, and aggregating analog and fragmented industries.