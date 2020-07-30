The Flip is an editorial-style podcast exploring more contextually relevant insights from entrepreneurs and investors changing the status quo in Africa. Produced and hosted by Justin Norman.

Season 2, Episode 1: Co-building the future – high-touch venture investing

In this episode, we explore high-touch venture investing models – in particular, venture development and talent investing, as well as peer-selected investment.

I'm really interested in the human capital intensive and alternative venture models discussed in this episode. As you'll hear, the merits of these models and their opportunity in African markets are compelling. I share the sentiment of our interviewees.

This episode features insights from Adedana Ashebir with Village Capital, Maelis Carraro and Aaron Fu with Catalyst Fund, Lwazi Wali and Sam Sturm with Founders Factory Africa, Erick Yong with GreenTec Capital Partners, Selam Kebede with Antler, and as always, I sit down with my executive producer Sayo Folawiyo for a conversation at the end of the episode

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