The Flip is an editorial-style podcast exploring more contextually relevant insights from entrepreneurs and investors changing the status quo in Africa. Produced and hosted by Justin Norman.

Season 2, Episode 6: Building for purpose – China-Africa tech

A few weeks ago – in Episode Three of this season – we talked about emerging markets and the Global South, and specifically the opportunity for African startups to expand, to learn from, and connect with markets outside of the continent that are more similar to their own. In this episode, we explore the relationship between China and Africa's tech ecosystems and unpack some of the Chinese business models, lessons, and experiences that may have merits on the continent.

This episode explores a hypothesis – that the lessons and models from Chinese tech companies have merit in African markets, given certain similarities between China’s development and the current conditions on the continent. And certainly, with the penetration of Chinese smartphone manufacturer Transsion – the number one manufacturer on the continent, and parent company to Tecno, Itel and Infinix – we can expect African markets to (continue to) experience tech businesses and businesses models inspired by China.

We hear from Stephen Deng – co-founder and partner of DFS Lab; Laura Li – VP of investments at Future Hub; Vincent Li – CEO of Future Hub; Sofia Zab – global head of commercial and marketing at PalmPay, and as always, a reflective conversation with my b-mic Sayo Folawiyo to end the episode.

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