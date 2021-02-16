The Flip is an editorial-style podcast exploring more contextually relevant insights from entrepreneurs and investors changing the status quo in Africa. Produced and hosted by Justin Norman.

Building a savings culture in Nigeria with PiggyVest's Odunayo Eweniyi

In this episode, we explore digital savings with PiggyVest’s Odunayo Eweniyi. PiggyVest’s competition is the wooden box that Nigerians were using to save cash. We talk about how the company designed the product to compel mass-market consumers to save digitally and how its use of social media and word of mouth built trust and engendered a savings culture. In addition, Eweniyi discusses new products, like crypto and insurance, as well as geographic expansion.

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Thank you to MFS Africa for their sponsorship of this series of conversational episodes. MFS Africa’s competition is with cash, and throughout this series we’ll feature other startups and entrepreneurs who are digitising, better organising, and aggregating analogue and fragmented industries.