The Flip is an editorial-style podcast exploring more contextually relevant insights from entrepreneurs and investors changing the status quo in Africa. Produced and hosted by Justin Norman.

Season 2, Episode 5: A fintech exit – inside the MFS Africa acquisition of Beyonic

Last week, we went on a hypothetical startup journey from idea to exit. This week, let's go on a real one: A fintech exit – inside the MFS Africa acquisition of Beyonic.

This is a story we are especially excited to tell – that of fintech consolidation, an African fintech acquiring another African fintech. Together, the combined company of 95 employees will enable mobile money interoperability between markets and mobile network operators, and offer a suite of tools for SMEs, in 30-plus African markets.

In this episode, we'll hear from the founders – Dare Okoudjou of MFS Africa and Luke Kyohere of Beyonic, as well as Carina Rumberger, the CEO of Beyonic, and Rachel Balsham, the deputy CEO of MFS Africa – on how the deal came together, why it makes sense, and what it means, both for the two companies and their stakeholders and for the ecosystem as a whole.

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