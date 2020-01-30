The Flip is an editorial-style podcast exploring more contextually relevant insights from entrepreneurs and investors changing the status quo in Africa. Produced and hosted by Justin Norman.

Episode 8: Context matters – What alternative financing models are appropriate for this ecosystem?

In this episode of The Flip, we wanted to deconstruct an African startup – and we can do so using healthtech or off-grid solar energy companies as proxies – to better understand what funding models are appropriate for the types of businesses being built to solve the types of problems we see attempting to be solved in Africa, and in emerging markets more generally.

We hear from LifeBank's Temie Giwa-Tubosun, MDaaS Global's Genevieve Barnard Oni and Oluwasoga Oni, LaunchLab's Josh Romisher, the Bertha Centre's Tine Fisker Henriksen, Founders Factory's Lwazi Wali, and global venture capitalist Alex Lazarow.

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