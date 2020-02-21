The Flip is an editorial-style podcast exploring more contextually relevant insights from entrepreneurs and investors changing the status quo in Africa. Produced and hosted by Justin Norman.

Bonus Episode: A conversation with Rebecca Enonchong

I was so fortunate to be paid a visit by Rebecca – who many of you know as @africatechie on Twitter – in Johannesburg, where we sat down for a long conversation on all things entrepreneurship in Africa.

As we work on our regular, thematic episodes for Season Two, we hope you'll enjoy this conversation with Rebecca on how to best help entrepreneurs in the ecosystem, her views on doing business in Francophone Africa, her journey as an entrepreneur as the founder and CEO of AppsTech, and about how one particular telecom owes them a lot of money and caused her to miss out on a multi-million dollar exit opportunity.

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