The Flip is an editorial-style podcast exploring more contextually relevant insights from entrepreneurs and investors changing the status quo in Africa. Produced and hosted by Justin Norman.

Episode 5: 1.2 billion and counting – how do Entrepreneurs look at Africa’s market size?

One of the most exciting aspects of opportunities in Africa is a function of market size – over 1.2 billion people on the youngest and fastest-growing continent. But the conversation around total addressable market and true market size opportunity is a lot more nuanced than Africa's topline population number. In this episode, we hear from GreenTec Capital Partner's Maxime Bayen, The Subtext's Osarumen Osamuyi, NALA's Benjamin Fernandes, Yoco's Katlego Maphai and Hello Tractor's Jehiel Oliver.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Google Podcasts