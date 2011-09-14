South Africa’s low-cost airline industry is battling for survival amidst rising fuel prices, airport tax increases and sluggish consumer demand. Erik Venter, joint CEO of Comair, told Moneyweb that because of low demand, the company cannot pass fuel price hikes on to the consumer in the form of higher ticket prices. “In this climate we cannot do that – the number of people flying would fall even further,” he said. Read the full article at Moneyweb.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.