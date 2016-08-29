PRESS OFFICE: dmg ems Africa

Cape Industries Showcase 2016 runs from September 6 to 8 at the Cape Town International Conference Centre showcasing suppliers for the oil, gas & petrochemical, offshore and logistics sectors

One of Africa’s most exciting trade shows opens next week in Cape Town bringing together more than 100 exhibitors from three key sectors: oil & gas, logistics, maritime and offshore marine.

Cape Industries Showcase 2016 (CIS) opens on Tuesday, September 6, attracting top international and regional exhibitors alongside a new three-day conference.

CIS hosts Oil & Gas Africa 2016, which is the sole engineering supply chain expo serving the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors.

“For the past 12 years Oil & Gas Africa has been part of CIS and has established itself as a key meeting point for industry professionals and suppliers from across the world,” says Christine Davidson, vice president of the organiser dmg ems Africa.

The show was acquired earlier this year by dmg events ME, organiser of energy shows across the world, including ADIPEC, the biggest event for the oil & gas sector in the MENA region, which brought more than 85,000 visitors to Abu Dhabi last year.

CIS 2016 also includes Maritime & Offshore Marine Africa, focused on suppliers to the sector in Sub-Saharan African. Alongside shipping and maritime commerce, safety and security there is a strong focus on the offshore exploration, shipping and fishing sectors.

The third key part CIS 2016 is Cape Logistics, which attracts exhibitors focused on oil & gas movement alongside refrigeration, storage and transportation supplies and services.

CIS 2016 will see the launch of a new conference this year. “In line with dmg's strategy to increase delegate engagement within the events, we have this year introduced The OGP Summit,” says Davidson.

“The summit will be a regular forum at CIS, bringing together industry leaders, government entities and trade organisations who can share latest industry trends, insight, opportunities and challenges in a lively format of debate and discussion.”

Day one of The OGP Summit 2016 has speakers from the industry and seminars include an analysis of African investment opportunities, current regulation as well as a presentation examining South Africa’s shale gas reserves. Day two will focus on training requirements across the sector and a look at how the industry can thrive in the new world oil market. Day three will include technical seminars and case studies.

“The industry has gone through a dramatic change in the past two years and the summit and expo are an important forum,” said Davidson.

All of the conference sessions are delivered by industry professionals and market experts and attract Continuing Professional Development (CPD) certification. All the seminars enable participants to upgrade their skills and knowledge under the recognised CPD programme, which boosts individual’s knowledge and worth in the jobs market.

For more information about the OGP Summit 2016, or to find out more about visiting or exhibiting at CIS 2016 got to www.africaogp.com

About Cape Industries Showcase 2016, dmg events and DMGT

Cape Industries Showcase 2016 runs from 6 – 8 September at the Cape Town International Conference Centre. It is the sole engineering supply chain expo serving the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors, incorporating oil & gas, maritime, offshore, logistics, air-conditioning and refrigeration.

Cape Industries Showcase was acquired in March by dmg ems Africa events, part of dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa, a wholly owned subsidiary of Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT).

dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa was founded in 1989 and has operated in the Middle East since 1995 and owns some the region’s biggest shows including The Hotel Show and The Big 5. headquartered in Dubai, UAE and with satellite offices in India, South Africa and the UK, dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa organises more than 45 events across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, North America and Europe. The events attract more than 250,000 customers every year and provide opportunities for trade professionals to do business, network and learn. For more information visit www.dmgeventsme.com

DMGT manages a balanced multinational portfolio of entrepreneurial companies, with total revenues of almost $3bn, that provide a diverse range of businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, news and entertainment. The company employs more than 10,000 people and is listed on the London Stock Exchange. DMGT aims to provide the highest quality information, insight and services to attractive growth markets in innovative ways, building on a track record of earnings and dividend growth. For more information visit www.dmgt.com

For further information, please contact:

Gary Wright,

Head of PR & Comms, dmg-ems Africa

E: garywright@dmgeventsme.com

T: +27 (0) 11 783 7250

W: www.dmgeventsme.com

A: P O Box 650302 BENMORE 2010, South Africa