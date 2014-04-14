Did you know the translation industry is said to be worth something in the region of US$35bn per year? Language is big business. Within Africa, traditionally much of the work done within this field was in English, French, Portuguese and Arabic. However, things are changing. Indigenous languages are on the up and this is changing the dynamics of translation on the continent, above all, increasing demand for professional translations.

Within the past few months, we have seen numerous examples of local language promotion.

In The Gambia, President Yahya Jammeh declared that the country will no longer use the language of its colonial masters – English. The East African Legislative Assembly has stated it wishes to see Kiswahili become the lingua franca of the East African Community. In Zambia, the government recently passed a new rule stating that primary school children have to be instructed in the country’s local languages. Similarly in South Africa, 10 Western Cape schools have agreed to participate in a pilot project by the South African government to teach the Xhosa language to their pupils in grade 1.

Why this is happening is a discussion for another day, but one can conclude that the native languages of Africa are gaining more and more importance. Whether it’s websites, apps, movie subtitles, legal evidence or marketing materials, the demand for African languages is rapidly increasing, and will only continue.

However, there are many challenges to delivering professional translations into/from many of the continent’s languages. First-hand experience has taught those who understand the region that you can’t always approach translation in the same way you may in Europe, North America or Asia.

Here are some reasons why…

Previous low status of native languages

It is only recently that native languages seem to have been acknowledged as ‘worthy’. Previous compartmentalisation saw these mother tongues as for the village or recounting stories of old. Their place in the modern world was seen as minimal by those in power. This has had real knock-on consequences for language development.

Lack of representation for translators

Although the continent does have a few bodies that oversee the translation sector in their nations, this is certainly not the norm. The South African Translators’ Institute (SATI) and the Nigerian Institute of Translators and Interpreters (NITI) are examples of organisations developing skills and helping translators professionally. Excluding these, Africa only has eight other similar bodies – that’s a total of 10 from 55 nations.

Qualifications and training need improvement

Although the continent does have university courses specific to translation, overall it is still underdeveloped. These courses are primarily aimed at equipping students with translation knowledge surrounding the usual suspects of English, French and Portuguese. On top of this, the texts they tend to translate in their education do not reflect the reality of life as a translator. However, things are starting to change with the appearance of languages such as Chinese, Arabic, Turkish and Spanish in some places. The skills graduates acquire in courses leave much to be desired and need improvement.

Technologically outdated techniques

Worldwide there is a major shift within the translation sector towards automation, i.e. using computer software to speed up translations and create memory banks, glossaries and editing tools. Upon a recent visit to a major centre of language/translation in a West African country, I discovered students were still using pen and paper; they weren’t even using Microsoft Word. Translators are still working within the analogue age which makes it tough for larger language service providers (LSPs) to work with African translators.

Recent adoption of scripts and written forms

Many of Africa’s languages were primarily oral and have only started being converted into written form in recent memory. This has had major consequences for what is considered right or wrong in a language. Different spellings, sentence structures etc. are common. One only has to look at Somali as an example. The language adopted a Latin script in the 1970s and made strides towards standardisation. However, the troubles Somalia has faced has never allowed this to be realised.

No language governance

Very few African languages have any sort of governance which controls its form, grammar and vocabulary. French is overseen by L’Académie française which set the parameters in terms of what is correct French and what is not. Similarly, Turkish has the Türk Dil Kurumu. Is there such a thing for Kiswahili, Wolof or Lingala? As a result, who can a translator turn to when looking for correct forms?

TIA and poor professionalism

“TIA” is a phrase made famous by the movie Blood Diamond. This is Africa. Things work a little differently on the continent and if you are not aware of and prepared for this, things can go horribly wrong. These challenges are wrongly attributed to a lack of professionalism. However, many of these issues come down to things like cultural differences, power supply problems or making assumptions on what is expected when it comes to quality, formatting, deadlines, etc. It is important to understand local conditions, environments and cultures and not jump into the TIA mindset.

Lack of understanding by outsiders

“We need a Nigerian translation.” Unfortunately many of the issues faced by professional translators come down to an absolute ignorance of the languages and where they are spoken. Anyone who knows Nigeria knows there is no one language – there are hundreds. This story is repeated across the continent where outsiders make assumptions and pay no attention to the diversity of languages, and where, how or why they should be used.

So what can we conclude? Well, yes it is a challenge but let’s remember that we are talking about one of the most creative, innovative and resourceful places on earth. These issues will eventually be met, problems solved and the industry will flourish. In the meantime however, when dealing with translation in Africa, go in with eyes wide open, otherwise you could be pulling your hair out.

Neil Payne started his professional life as an English language teacher before moving into translation. Inspiring visits over the past five years to South Africa, Mozambique, The Gambia and Ghana led to the launch of Translation-Africa.com, which specialises in African language services for mainly European companies looking to the continent.