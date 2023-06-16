The case for investing in African sports: Investor interview
Ibrahim Sagna, chairman of Silverbacks Holdings, discusses investment opportunities in Africa's sports, media and entertainment, and lifestyle/fashion sectors.
Silverbacks Holdings is a private investment company which, in addition to technology ventures, focuses on Africa’s sports, media and entertainment, and lifestyle/fashion sectors. Jeanette Clark speaks to Ibrahim Sagna, chairman of Silverbacks, about the business opportunities pr…