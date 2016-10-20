PRESS OFFICE: EnergyNet

At COP 21 it was determined that approximately $19 billion of finance will be provided annually by developed countries for Africa’s renewable programme by 2020. In addition, Japan announced US$10bn per year in public and private finance also to reach Africa by 2020. New pledges to climate funds, including the Adaptation Fund, Least Developed Countries Fund, and the Green Climate Fund (GCF), added up to more than $1.5bn. In addition, all multilateral development banks have pledged to scale up climate finance in developing countries by 2020, to more than $30bn per year.

The availability of these funds will significantly hasten the pace of decisions being made by energy ministers and governments attending the Africa Renewable Energy Forum to implement renewable projects, IPP programmes and diversify their energy mix to attract as much capital as possible into their banking and clean energy sector.

The protagonists of these policies and the alchemist’s of such funding including; JBIC, AFD, Renewable Energy Initiative, Africa50, AfDB, DBSA, World Bank, IFC and the governments of South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, as well as ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) and more will gather to promote new projects and share success stories from across the continent in a collaborative format that will showcase only the most relevant and proactive partners.

Some of the developers contributing:



Mustapha Bakkoury, Chief Executive Officer, Masen

Badis Derradji, Regional Managing Director, ACWA Power

Amine Homman Ludiye, Regional Manager, Northern Africa, ENGIE

Linda Thompson, Head of development, Africa, Mainstream

Christopher Hornor, President and Chief Executive Officer, Powerhive

Richard Avery, Regional Manager, West Africa, eleQtra

Michele Porri, Head of Business Development, ENEL Green Power

Nabil Saimi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Platinum Power



Some of the investors contributing:



Jiwoo Choi, Head (Acting) , Green Climate Fund

Kohei Toyoda, Director of IPP/IWPPs EMEA , Japan Bank for International Cooperation

Alain Ebobissé, Chief Executive Officer, Africa50

Fabrice Juquois, Head of Energy Projects, TED Division, Department of Sustainable Development , French Development Agency

Lucy Chege, General Manager, Energy Unit, Development Bank of Southern Africa

Yasser Charafi, Principal Investment Officer, International Finance Corporation

Haje Schutte, Head of Division, Development Co-operation Directorate, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

Ahmed Baroudi, Director General, Société d'Investissements Energetiques



View the full agenda here and confirm your registration online immediately, or contact arf@EnergyNet.co.uk quoting the code ARF_PR2.