PRESS OFFICE: Phatisa

The Africa Private Equity (PE) News App has received some significant upgrades to its functionality, navigation and features to improve the user experience and reduce its size and bandwidth usage. The app runs on the iOS 8-11 and Android 4-8 platforms. Since its initial launch in 2014, over 10,000 users have downloaded the app.

This free-to-download and ad-free application can be easily downloaded from the Apple and Google Play app stores using the search term ‘Africa Private Equity News’. The app, locally designed and supported, is currently powered by Phatisa. With its multi-functionality, user-friendly design and updated features, this app provides users with all relevant information and news while working and investing in Africa.

The market research conducted indicated that users were happy with the app’s functionality and that they considered it to be both useful and unique. The research also showed that certain features could be improved. The upgraded app, therefore, retained certain features unchanged, while improving on others – keeping the app as small as possible.

The app was initially launched to offer African Private Equity investors easy access to relevant and accurate news and information about the industry, exchange rates and commodities within Africa and provide the tools and information such investors need to make educated and informed decisions. The app will continue to be offered as a free and ad-free download.

Stuart Bradley, joint managing partner at Phatisa commented at the launch: "No-one could have ever predicted that such a niche African financial app would still receive huge positive reviews, support, growing downloads and active user statistics after almost 12 web years. We are hugely thankful for the continued support. Phatisa hopes to keep sharing information that will drive investment into and from Africa."

About Phatisa

Phatisa is a sector-specific African private equity fund manager located in and operating across sub-Saharan Africa. The firm currently has two funds under management, totaling more than US$285m, focused on food and affordable housing. Phatisa comprises a team of over 30 dedicated staff with more than 500 years of collective experience, and a solid track record of managing private equity funds and commercial businesses throughout the continent. We speak 29 languages and represent 12 nationalities.



Phatisa’s African Agriculture Fund (AAF) – a US$246m fund – commenced operations in January 2011 and has committed investments from Sierra Leone in West Africa to Mauritius in East Africa. This reflects a total of nine portfolio companies across a diverse range of agri and food-related businesses.

The Pan African Housing Fund (PAHF) is an Eastern and Southern African investment initiative, launched in response to the ever-increasing housing shortage in this region. The $41.95m fund commenced operations in early 2013 and the Phatisa property team has successfully concluded six investments to date, located in Kenya, Rwanda and Zambia.



Phatisa’s vision is to be the leading sector-focused development equity fund manager in Africa. This philosophy finds expression in the unique formula of DevEq = PAT * x + i 2 ™; a balanced blend of private equity and development finance, striving to build sustainable assets and communities while ensuring the best possible returns for investors. www.phatisa.com