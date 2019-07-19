PRESS OFFICE: Africa CEO Forum



The eighth edition of the largest international gathering of African private sector decision-makers and financiers will bring together more than 1,800 participants in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

As the CFTA has just entered its operational phase, economic integration and the conditions for its success will be at the heart of the discussions.



The Africa CEO Forum will be held on 9 and 10 March 2020 in Abidjan. This edition of the largest annual gathering for the African private sector will once again give business leaders a voice in the major debates around the transformation of African economies, particularly in the fields of regional integration, infrastructure development and the impact of technological revolutions.

Through analyses of key sectors, regional sessions, case studies presented by prominent CEOs, expert testimonies, strategic workshops and thematic working groups, the Africa CEO Forum will continue to address the most pressing issues for today’s African business leaders.

“With the entry of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) into its operational phase on 7 July, Africa has embarked on an ambitious process of economic integration. In alignment with our mission, the Africa CEO Forum will offer concrete and innovative solutions to help the private sector assume its role as the engine of African growth. Our ability to mobilise leaders at the highest level makes the Africa CEO Forum the platform of choice for public-private dialogue, which is essential to enable our continent to achieve balanced economic development,” says Amir Ben Yahmed, President of the Africa CEO Forum.

About the Africa CEO Forum

Founded in 2012, the Africa CEO Forum is an annual gathering of decision-makers from the largest African companies, as well as international investors, multinational executives, heads of state, ministers, and representatives of the main financial institutions operating on the continent.

As a platform for high-level business meetings and a place to share experiences and identify trends that affect the business world, the Africa CEO Forum is committed to offering concrete and innovative solutions to help the continent and its companies move forward. Through its “Women in Business” and “Family Business” initiatives, it also aims to increase the representation of women in decision-making positions on the continent and to support the transformation of African family businesses.

Organised by Jeune Afrique Media Group, the Africa CEO Forum also hosts the Women in Business Annual Leadership Meeting dedicated to women leaders, and in 2019 launched the Africa CEO Network, the most powerful and influential network of business leaders in Africa.

Information and registration: https://bit.ly/30p0Km2

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www.theafricaceoforum.com

Press contact: Abdoul Maïga – +33 1 44 30 18 18 / a.maiga@jeuneafrique.com