PRESS OFFICE: Africa CEO Forum

The Africa CEO Forum is hosting a special digital edition from 28 to 30 September 2021 based on a central theme: “A new world coming: How can Africa and its private sector navigate the change?”

The Forum will bring together the continent’s most influential decision-makers to rethink the future of Africa in the face of tomorrow’s new challenges.

A three-day programme organised around discussions between prestigious individuals and high-level experts focusing on strategies for the future.

Panels, keynotes, fireside chat, CEO talks: for three days over fifty speakers will share their views in order to rethink Africa’s economy and private sector. With the economic upheavals wrought by the Covid-19 crisis (the reconfiguration of global value chains, the rise of Sino-American rivalry, the response to climate change as a priority and the acceleration of digitisation), a new world dawns, closing the chapter on an almost seventy-year economic cycle dominated by globalisation, industrialisation and fossil fuels.

SOME UNMISSABLE HIGHLIGHTS OF THIS DIGITAL EVENT

Click on the link for the full program: https://www.theafricaceoforum.com/acf-digital/fr/programme/

RICH INPUT FROM PRESTIGIOUS GUESTS

For three days, business leaders, experts and public decision-makers will discuss issues that shape the continent, working on strategies to keep pace with the new economic order.

All requests for interview: zineb@theafricaceoforum.com

Information and registration: https://bit.ly/2JwgbSn

Social media #ACFdigitaledition – Twitter – LinkedIn – Facebook

AFRICA CEO FORUM PHOTOS: https://bit.ly/2LI627X