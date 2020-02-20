PRESS OFFICE: Africa CEO Forum



With the support of Sanofi, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health, the Africa CEO Forum is launching the “Innovating for Health in Africa” initiative which seeks to contribute to the debate on developing modern, broad and effective healthcare coverage.

During the 8th edition of the annual private sector gathering, to be held on 9 and 10 March in Abidjan, several forum events will help accelerate the pace of public-private dialogue on this key issue facing the continent.



With the population of Africa expected to reach 2.4 billion in 2050, healthcare-related issues have never been more urgent. While the continent is home to 17% of the world’s population, it carries 25% of the global disease burden and has only 2% of the world’s doctors.

Less visible than epidemics such as Ebola, malaria or HIV/AIDS, non-communicable diseases are increasingly a cause for concern in Africa. For example, the number of adults with diabetes on the continent has risen from just under 15 million in 2010 to nearly 20 million in 2018.

In light of these developments, and convinced of the central role the private sector has in fighting these diseases, the Africa CEO Forum has teamed up with Sanofi to launch the “Innovating for Health in Africa” initiative. By getting all healthcare ecosystem stakeholders, including business leaders, insurers, infrastructure developers, investors, financiers and ministers, to make a long-term commitment to further an agenda focused on the transformation of healthcare on the continent, the initiative seeks to shine a spotlight on best practices and enable all private sector players, which already account for 50% of Africa’s healthcare service providers, to effectively strengthen their involvement in coordination with countries.

For the 2020 edition, to be held on 9 and 10 March in Abidjan, the forum is organising, in partnership with Sanofi, a high-level panel, a roundtable discussion on public-private partnerships and a Q&A session with the most influential leaders in the healthcare sector.

Like its “Women in Business” and “Family Business” initiatives, which promote gender diversity in Africa’s largest companies and foster the sustainable growth of the continent’s family businesses, respectively, the launch of the “Innovating for Health in Africa” initiative resonates with the forum’s mission of offering concrete solutions and making the private sector’s voice heard on the continent’s major development challenges.

About the Africa CEO Forum

Founded in 2012, the Africa CEO Forum is an annual gathering of decision-makers from the largest African companies, as well as international investors, multinational executives, heads of state, ministers, and representatives of the main financial institutions operating on the continent.

As a platform for high-level business meetings and a place to share experiences and identify trends that affect the business world, the Africa CEO Forum is committed to offering concrete and innovative solutions to help the continent and its companies move forward. Through its “Women in Business” and “Family Business” initiatives, it also aims to increase the representation of women in decision-making positions on the continent and to support the transformation of African family businesses.

Organised by Jeune Afrique Media Group, the Africa CEO Forum also hosts the Women in Business Annual Leadership Meeting dedicated to women leaders, and in 2019 launched the Africa CEO Network, the most powerful and influential network of business leaders in Africa.

Information and registration: https://bit.ly/30p0Km2

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www.theafricaceoforum.com

Press contact: Abdoul Maïga – +33 1 44 30 18 18 / a.maiga@jeuneafrique.com