PRESS OFFICE: Africa CEO Forum

The 6th edition of the Africa CEO Forum, the foremost international gathering of African private sector leaders and financiers, will take place on 26 and 27 March 2018 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. South African CEOs are expected in numbers.

The Africa CEO Forum, held alternately in Africa and Geneva, its international headquarters, is the largest annual meeting of the African private sector and brings together around 1,200 business leaders, investors, policy makers and journalists from more than 70 countries, including about 40 African countries, to shed light on African capitalism and advance the issues critical to the future of the continent and its companies.

The 2017 edition is a perfect symbol of this dynamic, having highlighted the need for Africa to rethink its economic model in order to strengthen and sustain its growth. Special emphasis was placed on unleashing innovation and the entrepreneurial spirit of young people and women, making the continent more attractive to international investors and encouraging the creation of high export potential activities. After this fifth meeting, which recorded a sharp rise in attendance, the continent’s leading decision-makers will once again be gathering in the Ivorian economic capital of Abidjan for the 2018 edition.

“For this new forum, we have chosen an African country whose private sector is showing robust growing performance and which remains a preferred destination for investors from all over the world. This can be seen in the recent raising of nearly US$2bn on international financial markets,” explains Amir Ben Yahmed, Africa CEO Forum founder and President.

A number of leading South African CEOs and personalities are expected to attend next year’s event; their strategic priorities are reflected in the programme of thematic conferences and meetings. Phuthuma Nhleko, Executive Chairman of MTN, Hardy Pemhiwa, Group CEO of Econet Global Ltd, Siyabonga Gama, Group Chief Executive of Transnet SOC Ltd, Jasandra Nyker, CEO of BioTherm Energy Pty Ltd, Manuel Mota, CEO of Mota-Engil Africa [honoured Interntional Corporation of the year at the Africa CEO Forum Awards 2017], Vikram Agarwal, Executive Vice President Supply Chain Africa of Unilever, Geoffrey Qhena, CEO of Industrial Development Corporation, Daphne Mashile-Nkosi, CEO of Kalahari Resources, among other prominent South African figures, have all attended the AFRICA CEO FORUM. Their presence has helped to focus the discussions on the vital role played by the private sector in fostering growth across the continent.

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www.theafricaceoforum.com

The Africa CEO Forum is an event organised by Jeune Afrique Media Group, publisher of Jeune Afrique and The Africa Report, and Rainbow Unlimited, a Swiss company specialising in organising events promoting and facilitating business.

Following the success of its 2017 edition, which hosted over 1,200 African and international personalities, the Africa CEO Forum definitively established itself as the leading international event focusing on the development of Africa and its companies, in a top-level professional setting conducive to business meetings.

Press contact: Abdoul Maïga – +33 1 44 30 18 18 / a.maiga@jeuneafrique.com