PRESS OFFICE: Africa CEO Forum

The Africa CEO Forum and McKinsey & Company are pooling their expertise to launch the African Women in Business initiative at the 2017 Africa CEO Forum on 20 and 21 March in Geneva. McKinsey & Company will participate as a knowledge partner.

The 2017 Africa CEO Forum, the biggest international African private sector gathering, will host over 1,000 African and international personalities and key African industrial, financial and political decision-makers, including around 200 business leaders from 43 African countries.

An essential platform for dialogue and networking, the Africa CEO Forum is devoting this year’s edition to the role of women in African enterprise. As part of the African Women in Business initiative, a high-level panel will bring together the most influential women in the African private sector and the CEOs most active in promoting gender diversity. The goal is twofold: to identify the best strategies for increased female representation in business and to highlight the career paths of the women who have shaped the African private sector.

“A greater representation of women in companies is crucial to the prosperity of the African private sector”, said Amir Ben Yahmed, president of Africa CEO Forum. “By creating the African Women in Business initiative, we have decided to put female leadership at the heart of our discussions.”

The African Women in Business initiative will also present the findings of the McKinsey & Company Women Matter Africa report. This report sets out the progress made by the African private and public sectors in terms of women's representation. While Africa equals – and even exceeds – international standards, there is still a long way to go to achieve true gender equality.

By launching the African Women in Business initiative, the Africa CEO Forum is contributing to the implementation of concrete solutions for the improvement of gender diversity. It aims, as in all matters related to African company life, to shake things up and push boundaries.

www.theafricaceoforum.com

Developed in partnership with the African Development Bank, the Africa CEO Forum is an event organised jointly by Groupe Jeune Afrique, publisher of Jeune Afrique and The Africa Report, and rainbow unlimited, a Swiss company specialising in the organisation of economic promotion events.

Launched in 2012, the Africa CEO Forum has become the leading international meeting on the development of Africa and its companies, in a high-level professional setting. The 2016 edition of the Africa CEO Forum played host to nearly 1500 African and international public figures including 600 CEOs from 43 African countries as well as 100 high-level speakers, cementing its status as the foremost international event dedicated to the development of the African private sector.

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Press contact : Abdoul Maïga – Tel. +33 1 44 30 18 18 – a.maiga@jeuneafrique.com