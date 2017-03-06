PRESS OFFICE: Africa CEO Forum

The 5th edition of the Africa CEO Forum will take place from 20-21 March in Geneva and will focus on how to succeed in this new economic cycle on the continent. Having cemented its status as the foremost meeting dedicated to the development of the African private sector, the Africa CEO Forum 2017 will bring together more than 1000 personalities, key decision makers in industry, finance and politics from the African continent and around the globe.

This year’s theme is “Re-thinking Africa’s business model”. The Africa CEO Forum 2017 will open the debate on the economic boom of the 2000s, the context of economic growth in Africa and the critical decisions that must be taken to reach rapid and sustainable growth.

Major themes will include:



Unleashing innovation and the entrepreneurial potential of youth and women

Making Africa more attractive for international investors

Turning African stock exchanges into competitive powerhouses

Creating the next generation of African exporters



The Africa CEO Forum 2017 will also offer 20 sessions for debate and reflection, allowing participants to hit strategic topics for driving African corporate growth including: digital transformation, fintech, agribusiness, private equity, emerging African champions, electricity and innovation.

Find out more about the programme here.

Amongst the African and international personalities who will take part in the discussion and debate at the Africa CEO Forum 2017 :

Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank ; Paul Polman, CEO, Unilever ; Mo Ibrahim, President, Mo Ibrahim Foundation ; Naguib Sawiris, CEO, OTMT Investments ; Phuthuma Nhleko, Chairperson, MTN ; Tonye Cole, Co-Founder and Group Executive Director, Sahara Group ; Oluwatoyin Sanni, CEO, United Capital ; Ibukun Awosika, Chairperson, Firstbank ; Mohammed Dewji, CEO, Mohammed Enterprises ; Bruno Mettling, CEO, Africa and Middle East, Orange ; Diego Aponte, CEO, MSC ; Benedict Oramah, CEO, Afreximbank ; Marie-Yvonne Charlemagne, CEO, Rougier ; Sola David-Borha, CEO, Stanbic IBTC Holdings ; Julius Kipng’etich, CEO, Uchumi Supermarkets ; Issad Rebrab, CEO, Cevital ; Saïd Ibrahimi, CEO, Casablanca Finance City Authority as well as Jean Kacou Diagou, CEO, NSIA.

www.theafricaceoforum.com

Developed in partnership with the African Development Bank, the Africa CEO Forum is an event organised jointly by Groupe Jeune Afrique, publisher of Jeune Afrique and The Africa Report, and rainbow unlimited, a Swiss company specialising in the organisation of economic promotion events.

Launched in 2012, the Africa CEO Forum has become the leading international meeting on the development of Africa and its companies, in a high-level professional setting. The 2016 edition of the Africa CEO Forum played host to nearly 1500 African and international public figures including 600 CEOs from 43 African countries as well as 100 high-level speakers, cementing its status as the foremost international event dedicated to the development of the African private sector.

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Press contact : Abdoul Maïga – Tel. +33 1 44 30 18 18 – a.maiga@jeuneafrique.com