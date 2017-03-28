PRESS OFFICE: Ethiopian Airlines

Back in 1944, founding member states of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) gathered in Chicago, to form and later sign a convention on International Civil Aviation. Now it’s time for member states and participants from all corners of the world to meet at The Land of Origins, Ethiopia, for successful deliberations on the theme “Together, Enhancing Training to Build Capacity”.

Africa’s largest Airline Group, Ethiopian Airlines, takes the pleasure of hosting the ICAO Global Aviation Training and TRAINAIR PLUS™ Symposium, the first of-its-kind to be held in Africa, from April 11-13, 2017. This vital platform will bring major industry players together to identify latest trends, techniques and tools currently available in aviation training worldwide, exchange best practices and experiences in TRAINAIR PLUS™ human resources development (HRD) and aviation training; more specifically on the TRAINAIR PLUS™ Programme.

Close to 500 participants comprising high-level officials from ICAO, aviation training institutions, aircraft and parts manufacturers, airlines, civil aviation and airport authorities, tourism organisations and government decision makers will attend the symposium. Moreover, the symposium will be graced with the presence of the ICAO Secretary General and other high-level decision makers in the aviation and transport industry globally.

While attending the symposium in this beautiful and centenarian old country, Ethiopia, please remember that you all are coming back home, to the land where it all began: home of Lucy, the 3.2 million-year-old Grandmother of humanity and the most complete skeleton of an early human ancestor ever discovered. You may also wish to take a side trip to visit Lalibela, the beautiful rock-hewn churches well known throughout the world; or Axum, the single granite stone of the Axum Obelisk or others of the mesmerising tourist sites in the country. Whatever your choice, the unparalleled hospitality of the people of Ethiopia awaits you all.

Welcome to the Land of Origins!

For booking and more details of the event please visit www.ethiopianairlines.com/events/icao

About Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian)

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest-growing airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centres: Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Mrs Hanna Atnafu

Manager Corporate Communications

Ethiopian Airlines

Tel: (251-1) 517-89-07/656/165/913/529

CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.com

www.ethiopianairlines.com

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