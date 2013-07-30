At the start of 2012 we published a list of ten African business people that are using Twitter to communicate their thoughts on business, politics and the continent’s development. Since then we've found a few more prominent personalities who consistently tweet interesting, inspiring or entertaining commentary, and are well worth following. 1. Michael Macharia Position: Founder and CEO, Seven Seas Technologies Nationality: Kenyan Number of followers: 4,494

. Amateurs built the ark. Professionals built the Titanic. Never be afraid to try .

— Michael Macharia (@MikeMachariaSST) June 18, 2013

2. Tony Elumelu Position: Chairman, Heirs Holdings Nationality: Nigerian Number of followers: 33,200

The age of aid is ending. The rules of engagement with #Africa are genuinely changing. It is now time for the private sector to lead.

— Tony O. Elumelu, CON (@TonyOElumelu) July 11, 2013 3. Donald Kaberuka Position: President, African Development Bank Nationality: Rwandan Number of followers: 2,632

Today, if you talk to businesses who already investing, the ‘Africa risk’ is rated as comparable to other parts of the world @AfDB_Group

— Donald Kaberuka (@DonaldKaberuka) July 8, 2013

4. Mariéme Jamme Position: Founder and chief executive, SpotOne Global Solutions Nationality: Senegalese Number of followers: 13,505

I suggest Africans to start learning Chinese seriously. They are not leaving #Africa, they are here to stay and develop the continent. — Mariéme Jamme (@mjamme) March 28, 2013

5. Hannes van Rensburg Position: Group country manager for sub-Saharan Africa, Visa; mobile money pioneer Nationality: South African Number of followers: 1,469

A leader is defined by the team that he keeps — Hannes van Rensburg (@Rensburg) July 7, 2013

6. Mbwana Alliy Position: Founder/managing partner, Savannah Fund Nationality: Tanzanian Number of followers: 2,422

Naming your Africa startup "M- [insert noun/verb]" signals to [impact] investors + own ego/confidence that you'll be next M-PESA ;) #joke — Mbwana (@Mbwana) July 11, 2013

7. Calestous Juma Position: Director of science, technology and globalisation, Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government Nationality: Kenyan Number of followers: 35,680

It's easier to move a graveyard than reform old institution. No resistance from former's occupants. — Calestous Juma (@calestous) July 2, 2013

8. Carlos Lopes Position: Executive secretary, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa Nationality: Bissau-Guinean Number of followers: 726

Africa should weave the various initiatives together into a coherent whole. — Carlos Lopes (@ECA_Lopes) July 24, 2013

9. Monica Musonda Position: Chief executive, Java Foods Nationality: Zambian Number of followers: 149

So Royal Baby will generate over $400m! thats almost as much as Zam borrowed in int. debt mkts. Perhaps we need to invent some of this hype

— Monica Musonda (@monicamusonda) July 15, 2013

10. Thebe Ikalafeng Position: Founder, Brand Leadership Group Nationality: South African Number of followers: 13,390

I think it's unacceptable + selfdefeating intra-Africa relationships that South Africa demands Kenya to get visas but Kenya doesn't for SA.

— Thebe Ikalafeng (@ThebeIkalafeng) January 11, 2013