Ten African business leaders and thinkers to follow on Twitter
How we made it in Africa recommends these 10 African leaders to follow on Twitter.
At the start of 2012 we published a list of ten African business people that are using Twitter to communicate their thoughts on business, politics and the continent’s development. Since then we've found a few more prominent personalities who consistently tweet interesting, inspiring or entertaining commentary, and are well worth following. 1. Michael Macharia Position: Founder and CEO, Seven Seas Technologies Nationality: Kenyan Number of followers: 4,494
. Amateurs built the ark. Professionals built the Titanic. Never be afraid to try .
— Michael Macharia (@MikeMachariaSST) June 18, 2013
2. Tony Elumelu Position: Chairman, Heirs Holdings Nationality: Nigerian Number of followers: 33,200
The age of aid is ending. The rules of engagement with #Africa are genuinely changing. It is now time for the private sector to lead.
— Tony O. Elumelu, CON (@TonyOElumelu) July 11, 2013 3. Donald Kaberuka Position: President, African Development Bank Nationality: Rwandan Number of followers: 2,632
Today, if you talk to businesses who already investing, the ‘Africa risk’ is rated as comparable to other parts of the world @AfDB_Group
— Donald Kaberuka (@DonaldKaberuka) July 8, 2013
4. Mariéme Jamme Position: Founder and chief executive, SpotOne Global Solutions Nationality: Senegalese Number of followers: 13,505
I suggest Africans to start learning Chinese seriously. They are not leaving #Africa, they are here to stay and develop the continent. — Mariéme Jamme (@mjamme) March 28, 2013
5. Hannes van Rensburg Position: Group country manager for sub-Saharan Africa, Visa; mobile money pioneer Nationality: South African Number of followers: 1,469
A leader is defined by the team that he keeps — Hannes van Rensburg (@Rensburg) July 7, 2013
6. Mbwana Alliy Position: Founder/managing partner, Savannah Fund Nationality: Tanzanian Number of followers: 2,422
Naming your Africa startup "M- [insert noun/verb]" signals to [impact] investors + own ego/confidence that you'll be next M-PESA ;) #joke — Mbwana (@Mbwana) July 11, 2013
7. Calestous Juma Position: Director of science, technology and globalisation, Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government Nationality: Kenyan Number of followers: 35,680
It's easier to move a graveyard than reform old institution. No resistance from former's occupants. — Calestous Juma (@calestous) July 2, 2013
8. Carlos Lopes Position: Executive secretary, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa Nationality: Bissau-Guinean Number of followers: 726
Africa should weave the various initiatives together into a coherent whole. — Carlos Lopes (@ECA_Lopes) July 24, 2013
9. Monica Musonda Position: Chief executive, Java Foods Nationality: Zambian Number of followers: 149
So Royal Baby will generate over $400m! thats almost as much as Zam borrowed in int. debt mkts. Perhaps we need to invent some of this hype
— Monica Musonda (@monicamusonda) July 15, 2013
10. Thebe Ikalafeng Position: Founder, Brand Leadership Group Nationality: South African Number of followers: 13,390
I think it's unacceptable + selfdefeating intra-Africa relationships that South Africa demands Kenya to get visas but Kenya doesn't for SA.
— Thebe Ikalafeng (@ThebeIkalafeng) January 11, 2013