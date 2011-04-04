Telkom sells Nigerian unit to Visafone
Telkom South Africa has announced that it will sell its troubled Nigerian unit, Multi-Links, to Visafone for US$52 million.
Telkom South Africa has announced that it will sell its troubled Nigerian unit, Multi-Links, to Visafone for US$52 million. Read the full article at Vanguard.
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