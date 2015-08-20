Delivered by DHL The rise of e-commerce and increased competition are driving the demand for real-time supply chain visibility.

This is according to Oliver Facey, Vice President of Operations for DHL Express Sub-Saharan Africa, who says that supply chain operators should increasingly invest in transportation management systems and solutions to improve the quality, speed and precision of service. He says that these improvements will not only enhance customer experience, but also reduce operating costs and give operators a competitive advantage.

It is for this reason that DHL Express Sub-Saharan Africa has launched pocket-sized, all-touch computers that capitalise on the latest technological advancements, and ensure customers on the continent benefit from increased visibility and an enhanced experience. The TC55 scanners operate on an Android platform and in addition to ease of use, they also have built-in location services and GPS navigation capabilities.

“We operate across 51 markets in Sub-Saharan Africa, servicing over 40,000 customers; therefore delivery efficiency is key for us. As a network business, we need to ensure that our shipment data is captured accurately and in real-time. Our growth plans and improvements are driven by the voice of our customer, and in challenging competitive global environments; they need us to provide accurate and real-time information to ensure that they maintain their competitive edge and speed to market,” says Facey.

“The new technology increases the speed at which we can process shipments at both customer locations and DHL facilities and also empowers our frontline employees with access to real-time shipment information, which will assist them with workload management. Unlike consumer-grade counterparts, these devices have integrated data-capture capabilities, and are also built to endure the wear and tear of industrial environments,” adds Facey.

Benefits for DHL customers include real-time shipment visibility, enhanced electronic proof of delivery, and on-time billing.

DHL Express has introduced 400 TC55 units in four of their largest markets in sub-Saharan Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Mauritius. Further deployment to their top 20 markets across the region will take place in the coming months.

“We want to simplify the lives of our customers and ensure that we remain the provider of choice for international express. Our relentless focus on new capabilities ensures that we are well positioned to support our customers’ business,” concludes Facey.