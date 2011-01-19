Tanzania introduces new import regulations
Kenyan processed goods with a value of Ksh.30 billion (US$370 million) could be blocked from Tanzania, which is demanding the Diamond Mark of Quality in favour of the standardisation symbol that most exporters use.
Kenyan processed goods with a value of Ksh.30 billion (US$370 million) could be blocked from Tanzania, which is demanding the Diamond Mark of Quality in favour of the standardisation symbol that most exporters use. According to Business Daily, the Tanzania Bureau of Standards said the standardisation mark does not capture enough quality benchmarks.
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