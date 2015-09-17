PRESS OFFICE: Phatisa The Phatisa Group chairman, Valentine Chitalu, is pleased to announce that Stuart Bradley, senior partner, has been appointed joint managing partner. Stuart joins Duncan Owen as part of the firm’s senior leadership team.

Stuart has been an integral part of the Phatisa team since its inception in 2005. During his career, Stuart has raised in excess of US$850m for African funds, supported private equity, and worked closely with the firm’s staff, investors and stakeholders alike. He is currently a serving board member of SAVCA.

“At Phatisa we pride ourselves on encouraging personal growth. Stuart took the leap of faith 10 years ago and together with the team we have grown the firm, unlocking investment into two undercapitalised African sectors – food and housing,” said Duncan Owen, joint managing partner.

“Phatisa is experiencing positive momentum and the role of managing partner is expanding. Stuart demonstrates the skills, moral compass, acumen and personality required to drive the firm’s continuous growth into the future.”

With this appointment Phatisa expects to make a valuable increase to the senior team’s leadership capacity and further enhance the interface with existing and future investors so as to strengthen its position as the leading sector-focused African PE fund manager.

Before joining Phatisa, Stuart was managing partner of the Aureos Southern Africa Fund. Prior to Aureos, he was the CEO of Takura Ventures in Zimbabwe, where he had overall responsibility for the Fund’s success.

About Phatisa Phatisa is an African private equity fund manager, operating across sub-Saharan Africa, with offices in Mauritius, South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, and Ghana, as well as London. The firm has two sector-specific funds under management, totalling more than US$285m, focused on food and affordable housing. Phatisa comprises a team with a significant track record of managing private equity funds and businesses throughout the continent. Phatisa’s African Agriculture Fund has committed investments in excess of US$135m, from Sierra Leone in West Africa to Mauritius, East Africa and 13 other countries in between. This reflects a total of eight portfolio companies across diverse sectors: primary farming, palm oil, processing, inputs, mechanisation, fertiliser, protein production and FMCG beverages. Phatisa also introduced an eastern and southern African investment initiative in response to the ever-increasing housing shortage – the Pan African Housing Fund (PAHF). The US$41.95m fund commenced operations during Q1 2013 and has concluded three investments to date. At the heart of Phatisa is development equity, as embodied in the unique formula of DevEq = PAT * x + i 2 ™; a balanced blend of private equity and development finance – striving to build sustainable assets on the ground; ensuring best possible returns for investors, including the community in which these operate. www.phatisa.com