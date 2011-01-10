With the demand for fish strong throughout Africa, aquaculture presents a potentially lucrative business opportunity.

South African-based service provider Aquaculture Innovations offers a complete solution to governments, organisations and individuals looking to operate a successful aquaculture venture.

Business Opportunity

“Africa’s aquaculture industry is growing rapidly in response to a growing population combined with a decreasing availability from wild harvests,” says Leslie Ter Morshuizen of Aquaculture Innovations.

“The latest technologies and refined methods have made fish farming highly efficient, reducing risk and improving profitability further,” adds Ter Morshuizen.

Aquaculture Innovations is able to provide a turnkey solution to anyone interested in fish farming. “We assist the company or entrepreneur in selecting species to supply to a selected market. We then design appropriate infrastructure for the farming of the fish under the given environmental conditions on the chosen site, conduct a financial analysis, write a business plan and recommend companies to erect the infrastructure if local firms are not available,” explains Ter Morshuizen.

“Once construction is complete, we train the staff on site and provide a mentorship service for 24 months. We also visit existing farms to conduct an audit of their methods, infrastructure and systems, and recommend changes to optimise production and cost efficiency.”

Aquaculture Innovations’ training and mentorship programmes ensure that staff know exactly what to do each day, how to manage problem situations, what variables to collect, how the record them and how to interpret the charts correctly. “This provides them with an opportunity to develop and refine the necessary fish farming skills to manage the facility optimally, whilst our involvement ensures that an experienced mentor is monitoring the records to ensure that the critical indicators are being managed towards optimal production. These steps contribute to reducing the risk and securing the financial success of the business,” says Ter Morshuizen.

The company is already involved with numerous projects across the African continent. These include a 5,000 tons per annum cage farm in Mozambique, a 30 hectares earth pond facility in Zambia, a 200 tons per annum marine fish farm in South Africa as well as 2 million koi per annum farm in South Africa, to name a few.

Ter Morshuizen has also presented proposals to state and federal ministers in Namibia, Nigeria, Madagascar, Mauritius and Mozambique.

Contact Details

For more information on how to establish a successful fish farming business, contact Leslie Ter Morshuizen at:

Email: leslie@aquaafrica.co.za Website: www.aquaafrica.co.za