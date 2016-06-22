PRESS OFFICE: Centurion Law Group

Centurion Law Group has entered a key strategic alliance with Republic of Congo-based law firm Sutter & Pearce. Together, the firms represent Central Africa’s leading Africa-based legal services provider.

The agreement, signed May 25, will be a catalyst for both firms’ growth in Congo, DR Congo, Central African Republic (CAR) and other African markets.

Clients of both firms stand to gain from the new strategic alliance, with Centurion bringing its considerable pan-African resources and networks, particularly in the energy sector, and Sutter & Pearce providing extensive local knowledge in key petroleum markets, and over a decade of specialised experience in oil and gas law. The agreement is based on three key principles:



Sharing knowledge and resources;

Cooperating to offer legal services to Centurion’s clients in Congo, DR Congo and CAR;

Expanding Sutter & Pearce’s practice through Centurion’s African network.



CEO of Centurion Law Group NJ Ayuk stated, “Centurion stands for growth and partnership in Africa, and this new alliance with Sutter & Pearce promises mutual benefit for both parties, and greater capacity to serve clients from Bangui to Brazzaville, Pointe-Noire and Kinshasa.”

He added, “Just as we have done across Africa, we are committed to growing and developing our presence in key African markets for our clients. We are making a huge financial and technology investment into boosting capacities of African legal service providers. The CEMAC legal landscape is evolving and we will continue defying the odds and beating the doubters to write a new African chapter.” Richard Moulet, managing partner at Sutter & Pearce, said: “This is a momentous agreement and a win-win for both firms. Together, Sutter & Pearce and Centurion are building the most reputable and the leading legal services provider in this region.”

About Centurion

Centurion is a leading pan-African legal and business advisory group with extensive experience in oil and gas law. The group provides outsourced legal representation and covers a full suite of practice areas for its clients, including arbitration and commercial litigation, corporate law, tax and anti-corruption advisory and contract negotiation. Centurion specialises in assisting clients that are starting or growing a business in Africa.

For more information about the Centurion team and the group’s practice areas and offices, visit www.centurionlawfirm.com.

Contact: NJ Ayuk | CEO | +240 222 781 613